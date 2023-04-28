Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta fell to his knees moments before the full-time whistle at West Bromwich Albion’s training ground on Friday afternoon, as Kris Moore’s stoppage time effort ricocheted back off the Baggies’ crossbar with seconds remaining. It was emblematic of the passion and enthusiasm the Spaniard cannot suppress when spectating sides he has a vested interest in, but also reflected the toll of having to bear witness to another Leeds United defeat in what has been a long, arduous, and on this occasion, agonising season.

The Under-21s now face a more circuitous route to the promotion they appeared to have been heading towards all year, via the PL2 play-offs. Leeds take on Aston Villa in a one-legged play-off semi-final tie, before facing either West Brom or Nottingham Forest in a final, which would likely be held at Elland Road, if they navigate a way past the Villans.

Leeds’ youngsters were dejected at full-time, sprawled out across the turf, organised almost like a sombre dot-to-dot, having lost out 2-1, their glory cruelly stolen. Goals from Layton Love and a rocket by Eseosa Sule either side of Sonny Perkins’ first-half equaliser did the damage, much to Southampton’s delight, who could only watch from afar.

Leeds players at the final whistle as the U21s fail to secure automatic promotion and the PL2 Div 2 title

At times, Leeds' play had been terrific, drawing comments from impressed onlookers, many of whom were relatives of the opposition.

Crucially, though, the team squandered chances, and as a result will face a potential two further fixtures to secure top flight football once again next season.

Sean McGurk went close on two occasions during the opening 45 minutes, playing with the verve and confidence which first enticed Leeds into signing the ex-Wigan youngster. 15-goal striker and 21s captain Mateo Joseph also had opportunities to put Leeds in front but could not find the back of the net, in the face of resolute Baggies defending, as did Archie Gray and Perkins during the second half.

Leeds controlled possession during the game but struggled to create a clear-cut opening with the score locked at 1-1 and the clock ticking down. The home side, second-best for the majority of the contest, set up in a mid-block, leaving the Whites with little recourse than to pass around the defence. After all, a point was enough to secure the title and automatic promotion for Paco Gallardo’s side.

On the sidelines, Orta cut a reserved figure for 80 minutes until Sule’s 30-yard drive beat Dani van den Heuvel in the Leeds net.

"Come on, Leeds!” the Spaniard could be heard bellowing from the other side of the pitch, before encouraging individual players with shouts of their own.

"Come on, Archie. Come on, Mateo. Come on, Sonny!” Orta yelled. “There’s still time, Leeds. Still time!” he cried, but time was in short supply.

As stoppage time drew to a close with Leeds still trailing, Orta stood by himself, instructing corner-taker Charlie Allen to wait for goalkeeper Van den Heuvel to gallop forward and create a numerical superiority in the Baggies’ box. The ball was swung in, falling to Moore whose effort crashed off the crossbar and away. Orta was floored, along with several members of the Leeds backroom team.

The final whistle sounded and as Orta rose to his feet, Leeds’ youngsters gave out; it was their turn to fall to their knees. Archie Gray, whose impressive midfield performance almost yielded a goal in the second half if not for West Brom ‘keeper Ronnie Hollingshead’s left boot, was left face down in the turf. Others sat on their haunches, pondering just how their season, successful as it has been, had come to this.

Whether the post-match Domino’s Pizza, delivered to Leeds’ team bus, was ordered during the second half as a pre-emptive reward for young title-winners is difficult to ascertain. What is clear, though, is that despite the disconsolate mood at full-time, crestfallen and angered they may be, having had the taste of PL2 success snatched from their mouths, the team can use this most bitter of disappointments as motivation to put things right in the play-offs.