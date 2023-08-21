Leeds United are now preparing for a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon following a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Friday night.

Luke Ayling rescued a point for the Whites - who have now drawn two and lost one of their opening three Championship games - with a 72nd-minute header after Brandon Thomas-Asante had controversially opened the scoring for the Baggies after the ball struck his hand as it deflected into the net.

Ipswich, promoted from League One last term, sit top of the table with a 100 per cent record after three games with their superior goal difference putting them above Leicester who have also won all three of their games so far.

Whites fans will be hoping for some new arrivals ahead of the trip to Ipswich after Tyler Adams departed for Bournemouth over the weekend. Below we have rounded up the latest news and rumours surrounding Leeds.

Leeds consider Shelvey move

Leeds are weighing up a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, per a report from TEAMtalk. The 31-year-old only joined Forest in January but appears to be out of favour at the City Ground, and United could offer him a way out of the Premier League club.

The player started his career with Charlton Athletic before being signed by Liverpool in 2010. He moved to Swansea City in 2013 and then Newcastle United three years later. He left St James’ Park for Forest for an undisclosed fee on deadline day during the latest January transfer window.

Shelvey has played in centre midfield for the majority of his career but has been utilised in attacking and defensive midfield, offering versatility to manager Daniel Farke if Leeds opt to pursue a move as reported.

Brentford make Sinisterra enquiry

Brentford have made enquiries about the possibility of signing Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra, according to Football Insider.

The player has not featured in the club’s last two games as he reportedly wants to leave the club this summer although there is hope within the club they can hold onto the player. He is under contract until the summer of 2027 after joining from Feyenoord last summer.