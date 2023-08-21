In a statement Leeds say the police have been made aware of the incident and an investigation is now underway.

It read: “A racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto has been brought to our attention. Leeds United condemn this action in the strongest possible way. An investigation is now under way and the police have been notified. Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United.

“The club will support Willy and anyone else connected to our club who experiences racism or any form of discrimination.”

Gnonto, 19, is not currently playing for Leeds and a transfer request was submitted on his behalf just prior to Friday night’s game against West Brom. The youngster shone last season when he broke into the first team, after a £4m move from Zurich and the club set out to retain his services this summer, emboldened by the lack of release clause in the Italian international’s contract. But in a previous statement the club revealed that Gnonto had informed boss Daniel Farke that he did not feel able to play against Birmingham City and since then he has been training separately, along with fellow wingers Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa.