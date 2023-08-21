Everton are closing in on a £15m move for Southampton’s Che Adams after increasing their offer for the striker, according to a number of reports.

The Toffees had a bid of £12m rejected by the Saints on Friday as Adams featured for Russell Martin’s side on Saturday as he netted a 94th-minute winner against Plymouth Argyle in Devon.

The Telegraph reports Everton are in the ‘final stages’ of agreeing a fee and payment structure with Southampton as they seek to bolster their options up front.

Sean Dyche’s side have been pursuing a move for Willy Gnonto all summer but Leeds remain adamant the player is not for sale, despite the Italian international making himself unavailable for the Whites’ last three games in all competitions.

Adams has 87 career goals to his name following spells at Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Southampton. The 27-year-old has made 328 career appearances at club level and has also been capped 23 times by Scotland with six international goals under his belt.

It remains to be seen if Everton’s move for Adams will have an impact on their pursuit of Gnonto. The Toffees have reportedly seen a number of bids rejected by the Elland Road outfit with their latest offer coming in at £25m, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

It emerged on Friday night the player had submitted a transfer request just hours before Leeds took to the field for their 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Leeds have made their stance clear on Gnonto, as they issued a public statement outlining their intent not to sell the player before their trip to Birmingham City earlier this month.