All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as Daniel Farke looks to add depth to his squad.

Leeds United are now preparing for a tough clash with one of only two Championship sides with a 100% record.

The Whites came from behind to secure a draw against West Brom on Friday night, and this weekend they face an Ipswich Town side who have won all three of their league games so far. In the meantime, Leeds have business off the field to take care of, needing to thicken Daniel Farke’s squad significantly after a series of exits this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Elland Road.

Archer asking price

Leeds have been told how much they will have to pay to land Aston Villa star Cameron Archer this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Whites and Sheffield United have been told Archer will cost £20million after Aston Villa reportedly rejected a £10million offer. That asking price may well put Archer out of Leeds’ price tage this summer, with the Whites unlikely to spend so much, given they also need to strengthen in other areas.

Archer impressed on a loan spell with Middlesbrough last season, but he is now back with Villa for the time being.

New Gnonto option

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilfried Gnonto may have another option after Everton’s interest reportedly fell away over the weekend.

The Italy international has been pushing for an exit this summer, and has made himself unavailable for the club’s last three games, but Everton are said to have walked away from a deal. Fortunately for Gnonto, Calcio Atalanta claim that Atalanta may be interested in a deal this summer after they lost El Bilal Touré to injury.