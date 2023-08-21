Everton have agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab for winger Demarai Gray but the player will only be allowed to leave the Merseyside club if a suitable replacement is found before the end of the window.

The Toffees have been pursuing a move for Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto all summer but have so far failed in their attempts to sign the player. Leeds have informed the forward he will not be sold during this transfer window after releasing a statement earlier this month to inform supporters of their stance over the player.

Gnonto has made himself unavailable for the club’s last three games and submitted a transfer request ahead of Friday evening’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at Elland Road.

The Toffees have reportedly seen a number of bids rejected by Leeds with their latest offer coming in at £25m, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic. The Toffees will now have increased financial power if they decide to up their bid for Gnonto.

Sky Sports report Gray can only leave Everton once a replacement is signed due to injuries for the likes of Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison - who joined on a season-long loan from Leeds earlier this month. Gray joined Everton in 2021 for a fee of £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Goodison Park club to set to make a significant profit on the former Birmingham City and Leicester City winger.

Everton have endured a tough start to the Premier League season after losing 1-0 at home to Fulham on the opening day before suffering a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Toffees could become in further need of bolstering their attacking options after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin collided with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and tried to carry on but was unable to continue as his injury woes returned.

Manager Sean Dyche said: “Dom got a knock on the cheekbone and had blurred vision, we have to get it checked properly. We are hoping it’s just a knock. He has gone in to score a goal and slipped. Hopefully if it’s not as bad we think, it should settle down quickly.”