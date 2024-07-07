Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s pre-season preparations continue.

Leeds United are now less than two weeks away from returning to action with their first pre-season fixture at Harrogate Town on Friday, July 19. A large portion of Daniel Farke’s squad have been back at Thorp Arch throughout the week to test their summer fitness, with familiar face Joe Rodon expected to join up soon following his £10million permanent return from Tottenham Hotspur, with Archie Gray going the other way in a separate deal worth £40m.

The permanent arrival of Rodon represents the only bit of incoming business at Leeds so far, with much of the current work on trimming the squad. Kristoffer Klaesson and Charlie Cresswell are expected to be next out the door, following the likes of Sam Greenwood, Marc Roca and Jamie Shackleton. Further additions will follow Rodon between now and August 30, with right-back an obvious priority - and it is reported interest in a right-sided defensive target that kicks off this morning’s headlines.

Right-back interest

Leeds are one of two English teams to have been cited with interest in experienced Montpellier right-back Falaye Sacko. Africa Foot names the Whites alongside Crystal Palace as admirers of the 29-year-old, who looks set to leave his current club this summer amid interest across Europe, having lost his place in the starting line-up after jetting off to represent Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The report centres around interest from Russian outfit FK Khimki, who are looking to strengthen following promotion to the Russian Premier League, and claims a three-year deal has already been tabled. Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs but Sacko is thought to be on the radar of Leeds, Palace, and several unnamed clubs in Turkey and Italy in case the deal falls through.

A 42-cap Mali international with almost 10 years of regular first-team football under his belt, Sacko would provide a level of experience Leeds were lacking last season. But the YEP understands those in charge at Elland Road will not rush into hasty decisions this summer, instead taking time to weigh up all options before pulling the trigger on transfers.

Gruev latest

Leeds may soon receive a boost in their attempts to keep Ilia Gruev with reports in Germany suggesting Borussia Dortmund are closing in on an alternative option. Sky Germany reports that Dortmund have reached a ‘complete verbal agreement’ with Brighton midfielder Pascal Groß, who has ‘100 per cent decided’ to join the Bundesliga outfit.

Dortmund emerged as admirers of Gruev earlier in the summer, with reports in Germany claiming recruitment chief Sven Mislintat had been at Wembley to watch the midfielder during May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton. Central midfield has been identified as a key area to strengthen by new manager Nuri Sahin, with interest in Groß now looking to have progressed ahead of Gruev.