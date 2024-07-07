Leeds United favourites reunited as incredible embrace of Whites giants goes viral
Two former Leeds United favourites locked horns in the quarter-finals of the Copa America and a clip of them embracing has gone viral.
Ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and former Whites star Raphinha found themselves competing against each other in the early hours of Sunday morning as Bielsa’s Uruguay faced Raphinha’s Brazil in the Copa America quarter-finals.
Raphinha signed for Leeds from Rennes under Bielsa in October 2020 and went on to dazzle for his Whites en route to becoming a regular for the Brazil national side and eventually making a huge move to Barcelona.
Bielsa - who steered Leeds to promotion and then a ninth-placed Premier League finish - was eventually sacked by Leeds with the club battling relegation but the good times were remembered as Brazil met Uruguay through a warm and long embrace between the ex-Whites favourites.
The clip has been shared by various outlets on social media and quickly went viral with several teary responses.
Raphinha started the match and played 82 minutes of a contest in which Bielsa had the last laugh as his side won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw.
