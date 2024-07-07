Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A clip of two ex-Leeds favourites embracing has gone viral.

Two former Leeds United favourites locked horns in the quarter-finals of the Copa America and a clip of them embracing has gone viral.

Ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and former Whites star Raphinha found themselves competing against each other in the early hours of Sunday morning as Bielsa’s Uruguay faced Raphinha’s Brazil in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha signed for Leeds from Rennes under Bielsa in October 2020 and went on to dazzle for his Whites en route to becoming a regular for the Brazil national side and eventually making a huge move to Barcelona.

Bielsa - who steered Leeds to promotion and then a ninth-placed Premier League finish - was eventually sacked by Leeds with the club battling relegation but the good times were remembered as Brazil met Uruguay through a warm and long embrace between the ex-Whites favourites.

The clip has been shared by various outlets on social media and quickly went viral with several teary responses.