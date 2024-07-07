Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marcelo Bielsa’s new side have achieved their greatest feat yet of his tenure.

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is now just two steps away from new side glory following an epic meeting of two ex-Whites men.

Bielsa took on his first job since being sacked by Leeds when he was appointed the new head coach of the Uruguay national side last May as all roads led to this summer’s Copa America.

Having won every game in the tournament so far, Uruguay were handed a mouthwatering quarter-final clash against footballing giants Brazil for whom ex-Leeds star Raphinha started.

The game took place in the early hours of Sunday morning and Bielsa’s team achieved their greatest feat as they booked their place in the semi-finals through a 4-2 win on penalties after a goalless draw.

Uruguay will now face Colombia in the semi-finals after Colombia thrashed ex-Leeds boss Thomas Chrsitiansen’s Panama side 5-0 in the last quarter-final. Jesse Marsch’s Canada take on tournament favourites Argentina in other semi-final.