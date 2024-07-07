Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A look at the latest transfer news surrounding three Leeds United players who have been heavily linked with exits this summer.

Leeds United continue to see a number of their stars linked with a move away this summer. Play-off final defeat and failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking means the Whites must balance their books, but they have already gone a long way towards that with Archie Gray having left for Tottenham.

The Whites have a number of talented stars who are more than capable of playing in a top division, and with that, there has been talk of interest aplenty in players from around the continent this summer. Three players in particular have been heavily linked with exits, with two already the subjects of bids. With that in mind, we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Georginio Rutter, Max Wober and Diego Llorente.

Georginio Rutter

Leeds rejected a bid from Premier League club Brighton in recent days, with the bid reportedly worth around £30million. That does not match the £35million the Whites paid to land the forward 18 months or so ago, and no sale is going to take place for less than that amount.

In fact, a sale may not be on the cards even if Brighton offer Leeds a small profit. With Archie Gray having left for Tottenham on a big money deal, Leeds don’t have too much to worry about in relation to Profit and Sustainability rules, with other exits likely to take place this summer. With Rutter still only 22 years of age and likely to grow in value, the Whites will likely fight to keep the Frenchman who can not only help Leeds in their bid to return to the Premier League, but he will also likely bring in a bigger profit further down the line.

Max Wober

Wober spent last season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, and with his Euro 2024 campaign with Austria now over and done with, his representatives will be looking to sort out his future while he heads off on holiday ahead of his Leeds return. The Austrian is likely to want to play in a top division, and the Whites may well be better served offloading him if they can reclaim the money they paid for him during his Premier League days, understood to be around £10million.

Amid likely interest, Florian Plettenberg has tweeted: “Leeds United is currently demanding around €10-12m (£8.46m-£10.1m) for a sale of Maximilian #Wöber! This is too much for @borussia M‘gladbach would like to keep Wöber but could only do so with another loan. The 26 y/o central defender is informed about that. The clear trend is that Wöber will leave Leeds United. Contract valid until 2027.”

Diego Llorente

Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan with AS Roma, but a permanent move to the Italian capital has not been forthcoming this summer. Instead, he is attracting interest from his home country, with Real Betis reportedly seeing an opening bid rejected by Leeds.