Leeds United are preparing for their first away trip of the campaign.

Sizzling temperatures await Jesse Marsch’s men on the south coast, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can build on their opening day momentum.

Equally, it will be interesting to see if Leeds add to their squad with further signings ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road:

Klich update

Mateusz Klich’s agent has confirmed the midfielder will be staying at Leeds this summer.

Klich was being linked with a loan exit, but reports emerged this week claiming Marsch has blocked that notion.

The midfielder’s agent, as cited by LUFCFanZone, has said: “Mateusz always wanted to stay at Leeds, however he wanted regular playing time before Poland’s World Cup.

“However, following his game against Wolves as a number 10, as well as his bond with the Leeds supporters, he now feels that he can continue to be a part of the team.

“Jesse would never block him from a move away from the club, however both the manager and Mateusz are happy to continue at Leeds.”

Wagner interest

Leeds are said to be keen on a deal for Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner this summer.

According to Manuel Veth, Wagner has attracted Marsch’s attention, with Leeds potentially needing more cover at full-back.

It’s being reported that Leeds United, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb and Stuttgart are all expressing an interest, but Dinamo have the best offer on the table.