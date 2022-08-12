Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will be looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier League when they come up against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites fought back from a goal behind to see off Wolves last weekend, and will fancy their chances against a Saints side who were comprehensively beaten by Tottenham in their opener.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to sift through, with the window now entering its final weeks.

With that in mind, check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Leeds United are weighing up a move for Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner. The Whites believe they could land the defender for around £2.5 million, but face competition from the likes of Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are lining up a “double hit” to sign Watford duo Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr. The Whites are aiming to bring in the former on loan, with the latter the target of a potential £25 million move. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Despite widespread speculation, however, the Whites are yet to launch any kind of proposal to sign Sarr - or ex-Manchester United star Juan Mata, who has also been linked with a move to Elland Road. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United are looking to the loan market as they aim to bring in a striker and winger before the end of the transfer window. In particular, the Magpies have been in talks with Chelsea over the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher. Armando Broja also remains on their radar. (iNews)

Newcastle United will not be rekindling negotiations for James Maddison unless Leicester City make a “radical alteration” to their current stance over the midfielder. The Foxes are understood to value the player at £60 million or more. (The Northern Echo)

Brighton are keen on signing Fleetwood Town prospect Paddy Lane. The EFL outfit are braced for bids for the 21-year-old who was named League One’s Young Player of the Season award last term. West Ham were also linked with the winger earlier in the summer. (The Sun)

Long-term Arsenal target Youri Tielemans could be available for around £25 million this summer, with the Belgian entering the final 12 months of his contract with Leicester City and unwilling to sign an extension that would keep him at the King Power. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham have offered a player-plus-cash deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma. The deal would see Tanguy Ndombele head in the opposite direction. Roma boss Jose Mourinho is understood to like the bid, but club chiefs would prefer a cash-only package for the Italin international. (CalcioMercato)

Southampton have no plans to sell striker Che Adams despite interest from a number of Premier League sides. The Scotland international had been a target for Everton, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks. (talkSPORT)