Leeds United exit hint as rival gets huge boost

Leeds United won 3-0 away at Millwall last time out and will be in confident mood. The Whites will be eager to keep their momentum going under Daniel Farke.

They take on 5th place Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours....

Defender wanted

Leeds defender Robin Koch is wanted on a permanent basis by Eintracht Frankfurt when his loan deal expires next year, according to German news oultet Bild. The centre-back, who is 27-years-old, left the Whites following their relegation to the Championship last season.

He moved to England back in 2020 from Freiburg and went on to make 77 appearances before heading back to the Bundesliga on a temporary basis in the summer. Frankfurt’s Sporting Director Markus Krosche is a fan and has said: “Robin brings a lot of stability and wins a lot of duels. He is calm when building up the game under pressure. Certainly a clear candidate for the national team.”

Hull City hoping for boost

Hull are hoping that key player Ozan Tufan can return to the action against Leeds. The Turkey international has missed their last two outings with a thigh injury and has scored four goals in as many games so far this term.

Their boss Liam Rosenior has told HullLive: “Ozan will train again today (Monday). He had another session on Saturday, he’s looking good. I’ll assess him today and then we’ll train again tomorrow and I’ll see where he’s at for Wednesday.”

