Leeds United marked their return to Championship action in some style as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

The result puts the Whites onto nine points from their opening six games ahead of a trip to Hull City and a home fixture against Watford. Despite a stuttering start to the campaign, Leeds are just two points adrift of the top-six spots.

Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter scored the all-important goals at Millwall as Leeds produced their most convincing display of the season so far.

With the campaign six matches old, we have looked at the best performing XI so far with the help of WhoScored’s ratings system. Players must have played in at least four games to make the cut. Nine clubs are represented, with two Leeds men featuring. Take a look...

GK: Asmir Begovic (QPR) - 7 The former Premier League goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Championship this season, helping QPR win two of their opening six games.

DEF: Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) - 7.2 The former Leeds player already has two assists to his name for high-flying Ipswich this term. He has averaged 3.2 key passes per game alongside 2.2 tackles. Very good Davis.

DEF: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) - 7.2 A key feature of Preston's impressive start to the season. The defender, on average, wins just under four aerial duels a game alongside 6.3 clearances. Also scored the only goal in their win at Sheffield Wednesday.