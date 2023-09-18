Two Leeds United stars feature in Championship Team of the Season so far alongside Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Preston men
Leeds United are starting to find some form under Daniel Farke
Leeds United marked their return to Championship action in some style as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Millwall on Sunday afternoon.
The result puts the Whites onto nine points from their opening six games ahead of a trip to Hull City and a home fixture against Watford. Despite a stuttering start to the campaign, Leeds are just two points adrift of the top-six spots.
Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter scored the all-important goals at Millwall as Leeds produced their most convincing display of the season so far.
With the campaign six matches old, we have looked at the best performing XI so far with the help of WhoScored’s ratings system. Players must have played in at least four games to make the cut. Nine clubs are represented, with two Leeds men featuring. Take a look...