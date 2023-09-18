Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two Leeds United stars feature in Championship Team of the Season so far alongside Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Preston men

Leeds United are starting to find some form under Daniel Farke

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST

Leeds United marked their return to Championship action in some style as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

The result puts the Whites onto nine points from their opening six games ahead of a trip to Hull City and a home fixture against Watford. Despite a stuttering start to the campaign, Leeds are just two points adrift of the top-six spots.

Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter scored the all-important goals at Millwall as Leeds produced their most convincing display of the season so far.

With the campaign six matches old, we have looked at the best performing XI so far with the help of WhoScored’s ratings system. Players must have played in at least four games to make the cut. Nine clubs are represented, with two Leeds men featuring. Take a look...

The former Premier League goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Championship this season, helping QPR win two of their opening six games.

The former Premier League goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Championship this season, helping QPR win two of their opening six games.

The former Leeds player already has two assists to his name for high-flying Ipswich this term. He has averaged 3.2 key passes per game alongside 2.2 tackles. Very good Davis.

The former Leeds player already has two assists to his name for high-flying Ipswich this term. He has averaged 3.2 key passes per game alongside 2.2 tackles. Very good Davis.

A key feature of Preston’s impressive start to the season. The defender, on average, wins just under four aerial duels a game alongside 6.3 clearances. Also scored the only goal in their win at Sheffield Wednesday.

A key feature of Preston’s impressive start to the season. The defender, on average, wins just under four aerial duels a game alongside 6.3 clearances. Also scored the only goal in their win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre back has enjoyed a strong start to the season for a Watford side with two wins, two draws and two losses so far. He has averaged 2.7 tackles a game alongside 4.2 clearances.

The centre back has enjoyed a strong start to the season for a Watford side with two wins, two draws and two losses so far. He has averaged 2.7 tackles a game alongside 4.2 clearances.

