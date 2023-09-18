Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How Leeds United’s stunning Championship attendances compares to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City

A look at the Championship attendances table to see where Leeds United rank after the weekend’s action.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST

Leeds United are back to winning ways after seeing off Millwall in comfortable fashion on Sunday.

Joel Piroe scored twice as he continues to gain comfort with his new club, and Georginio Rutter was also on target to help Daniel Farke’s men pick up only their second win of the season. Leeds will now look to kick on, hoping to put together a promotion push between now and the end of the season.

As attention turns to midweek, we have put together the latest average home attendance table. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank after the weekend’s fixtures.

