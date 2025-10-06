September was something of a mixed bag for Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s side showed signs of progress throughout the month.

With the summer transfer window firmly behind them, the month was kicked off with an agonising late defeat at Fulham as a last-gasp own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson ensured the Whites emerged without a point from their visit to Craven Cottage.

However, a first away win of the season was secured seven days later as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club in a 3-1 win at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There was a somewhat frustrating end to the month as Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff appeared to have put Farke’s men on their way to a 2-1 home win against Bournemouth on the final weekend of September - but an injury-time equaliser from Eli Junior Kroupi meant the points were shared.

Despite the mixed nature of their performances and results, the Whites were represented in a Premier League Team of the Month for September produced by the stats experts at WhoScored.

