Raphinha has already explained what Barcelona fans can expect amid Leeds United and Chelsea update

Reports say that the Whites have agreed a £63m deal for the Brazilian, who held out for a transfer to his dream club amid strong interest from Chelsea.

Meeting United's asking price, the Blues tried to tempt Raphinha away from Elland Road but, following a sale of television rights, Barca can now afford to meet the player's valuation to secure the winger's preferred move.

Following two remarkable breakthrough years in the Premier League, Raphinha looks destined for a stint in La Liga, where he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol Ronaldinho.

In front of tens of thousands at Camp Nou, Raphinha will entertain the Barcelonistes with his creative flair and daring dribbles.

At the Spanish giants, the 25-year-old will perform in a setting which suits him.

"I've always said to my friends that I like and prefer playing under pressure," Raphinha told Soccer Bible last year.

Raphinha is set to depart Elland Road in a deal worth £63m. Pic: Alex Davidson.

"The pressure I'm talking about is where everyone is expecting more from you, the manager is expecting more, the fans are expecting something more.

"This motivates me not just to play my game but also to surprise people on the pitch. So you could say I enjoy playing under this type of pressure and expectation."

From the minute he stepped onto the pitch in LS11, Raphinha wowed the Elland Road faithful with his skilful ball control and imaginative playmaking.

With his iconic move past Gary Cahill, nutmegging the Crystal Palace defender on the turn, he won the hearts of Leeds fans and put his name in the history books as a show-stopper player of a kind not often seen in West Yorkshire.

Raphinha holds off the challenge of Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

This aspect of his game is something the winger relishes - and Barcelona fans can look forward to being on the edge of their seat.

"I want everybody watching the game, not just the fans, to feel that something can happen at any time," Raphinha said.

"It might not be something extraordinary but something eye-catching I'm able to do at any moment to bring joy to those watching and that's what I've been doing.

"I always aim to do my best, responsibly of course, but still looking to play my joyful game with dribbling and goals.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Shaun Botterill.