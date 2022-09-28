Leeds United enter ‘fierce race’ and contract ‘talks begin’

The Whites have gone the best part of a month without playing a single minute due to postponements and the international break. And they will be desperate to get going again to build on what has been a very respectable start so far.

Jesse Marsch’s men have picked up eight points from their first six games, and they are on course for a respectable season, however early it may be. Plenty of twists and turns lie ahead, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison talks

Leeds’ contract talks with Jack Harrison are set to be ongoing amid reports talks would be beginning soon. Harrison was the subject of multiple offers from Newcastle United in the summer, and the Magpies are still said to be lurking with intent.

But Leeds have a plan to keep hold of their winger, hoping they can tie him down to a new contract. According to 90min, the talks are ongoing as things stand, but Newcastle are not likely to go away until there is a signature on the dotted line. As with any contract talks, they could rumble on for weeks yet.

Pirie links

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Aberdeen star Lewis Pirie. According to the Daily Record, Pirie has been identified as a rising star, and he has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League. While Leeds are pushing for a deal, Brighton and Fulham are also said to be attempting to convince the 16-year-old to sign terms.