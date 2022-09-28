A look at the best images of the Leeds United players who played for their countries during the international break.

Some of Leeds United’s stars have been in international action over the last two weeks.

The Whites find themselves in the midst of a frustrating period, going a month without Premier League action due to postponements on the back of the Queen’s passing.

But some players have managed to get some much-needed action with their nations, including USA stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, who have enjoyed fine starts to the season.

Both players represented USA in their final two friendlies before the World Cup this winter.

Adams played every minute as USA lost to Japan and drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia, while Aaronson started the first and came off the bench in the second due to picking up a knock in the first game.

Elsewhere, Luis Sinisterra enjoyed two fine games with Colombia, scoring his first goal for his country in a 4-1 win over Guatemala before netting twice in a comeback win over Mexico. Those were both friendly fixtures, with Colombia not heading to the World Cup this winter.

Rasmus Kristensen came off the bench as Denmark lost to Croatia, but he played 90 minutes in a superb win over France, though Denmark finished second in their Nations League group by one point.

Wilfried Gnonto came off the bench for Italy as they defeated England, and he started the win over Hungary that saw Roberto Mancini’s men win their Nations League group.

Mateusz Klich nor Diego Llorente managed to get off the bench for Poland and Spain respectively, but Illian Meslier did manage to play for France under-21s, keeping a clean sheet against France.

Here you can catch the best images of the Leeds players who managed to get game time for their country during the break.

