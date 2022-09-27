Leeds United return to action this weekend against Aston Villa.

The Whites are currently 11th in the table, with eight points from their first six matches, but could move up to sixth with a win, depending on results elsewhere.

For their part, the Villans are 15th with seven points, and will have their sights set on leapfrogging Jesse Marsch’s side with a positive result at Elland Road.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to work through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Newcastle United are planning a January bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Magpies are hoping to pay around £15 million for the Belgium international. (Mirror)

Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine stopper is on the radar of the Red Devils amid doubts over David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are “unlikely” to make a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in January, despite the Gers being willing to listen to offers for the Finland international. Aston Villa have emerged as favourites to land the 26-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are targeting AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. Several European clubs are said to be eyeing up the Algerian, but the Blues hold an interest “above all”. Milan could demand as much as £44.6 million for the player. (Calcio Mercato)

Newcastle United are part of the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The player is being widely linked with a move next summer, and is also “liked” by Arsenal and Juventus. (Calcio Mercato)

Atletico Madrid will demand just £27 million to sell Jan Oblak. The price is deemed so low that it is “laughable”, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United showing interest in the Slovenian goalkeeper. (Fichajes)

Brighton have stepped up their interest in young Aberdeen forward Lewis Pirie. Leeds United and Fulham have already been linked with the teenager in recent weeks. (Daily Record)

Advertisement Hide Ad