The latest news on Leeds United’s plans to expand Elland Road.

Last month’s announcement on plans to expand Elland Road breathed fresh life into discussion and debate surrounding Leeds United’s iconic stadium. Club chiefs confirmed their intention to increase the capacity up to around 53,000, with upgrades set to bring it in line with UEFA's Category 4 status to be among the European elite.

The YEP understands 49ers Enterprises have already committed to spending £10million to get the project to the point of planning approval, although it is unclear when spades will enter the ground. Nonetheless, expansion has been a key point of discussion in recent weeks and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest news regarding those plans.

Fan meetings imminent

Leeds supporters will hope to be given more detail on plans to expand Elland Road during a meeting with Paraag Marathe this week. The club chairman will take questions from the Supporters Advisory Board [SAB] on Thursday, 24 hours before the Whites return to action against Sheffield United.

The meeting, which is off-the-record, will likely see Marathe quizzed on last month’s stadium announcement with fans keen to see pictures of what Elland Road could look like in the future and eager to be given a timeframe by the club. The YEP understands there are currently no plans for Marathe to speak with the media.

Matchday boost mooted

Football finance expert Dan Plumley has explained how Leeds can set themselves up for a significant financial boost through the expansion of Elland Road. The club have already outlined a target capacity of around 53,000, which is a significant increase on the current 37,645 maximum and offers the chance to bring more money in with every home game.

“If you look at the uplift in capacity, the redevelopment is going to up it by just over 15,000 - 15,355 at full capacity and the average ticket price is around about £40,” Plumley told MOT Leeds News. “That’s going to generate Leeds an extra £615,000 per matchday, with some caveats as I’ve said. That would be over £14 million uplift in matchday revenue per season, assuming that it was a 46-game Championship campaign.

“The season prior to, the last set of figures that we’ve got for 2023, they generated £30 million in matchday income in total so it would add on a significant amount per matchday and obviously, that adds up. In the long-term, that’s a real positive and you get that bump season to season so you can see the long-term gain.”

Marathe vow

The overwhelming feeling among supporters is excitement but there is also scepticism as to whether the rustic feel will remain. Elland Road is famous for the noise fans generate and Leeds have brought in acoustic experts to ensure none of that is lost. Within the original announcement, club chairman Paraag Marathe vowed to keep the ‘unique atmosphere’ intact.

“The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented,” the Leeds chairman said. “Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”