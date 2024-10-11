Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are close to the Championship's Profitability and Sustainability limit but do not expect to be put under any embargoes, according to CEO Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club chairman Paraag Marathe has said previously that he wants Leeds to be right up against it in terms of P&S because it is an indicator of how competitive the club are trying to be within the rules.

Speaking after last season's play-off final defeat by Southampton he insisted the Whites would do whatever they needed to do to remain compliant with P&S but appeared to welcome that particular issue. "Honestly, my hope is that we're always going to be dealing with some P&S complications because we're always going to be fielding a team as legally competitive as we can," he said. "Whether we're in the Championship or the Premier League, we're going to be going full tilt to make us as competitive as we can be so wherever we are, it's going to be complicated." Marathe will meet next week with the Leeds United Supporters Trust and Supporters Advisory Board to discuss current affairs at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minutes of the SAB's recent meeting with CEO Kinnear have just been published and reveal an update with regards to the club's P&S position which suggests Marathe has got his wish. Leeds, according to Kinnear, are close to the limit but his suggestion is that they are not so close that the EFL will feel the need to step in. Leeds helped alleviate their financial situation when they sold Archie Gray [£40m], Crysencio Summerville [£28m] and Georginio Rutter [£40m] in the summer transfer window, along with the likes of Glen Kamara [£8m] and Charlie Cresswell [£3.8m]. Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

The minutes say: "AK [Angus Kinnear] begins with a football update. AK explains that it is difficult to communicate going into, and during, a transfer window regarding incomings and outgoings. Club were able to retain certain players other Championship clubs wouldn’t have been able to, including Wilfried Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier.

"Club is still close to PSR limits. The values brought in for the players sold were high. On PSR, AK states that in the EFL, if clubs aren’t on track to meet requirements they can be put under embargoes and sanctioned. Club don’t expect any issues."