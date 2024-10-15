Former Leeds United midfielder lands coaching role after leaving Premier League club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Leeds United man Liam Bridcutt has been appointed assistant coach at non-league Gateshead following a brief spell with Newcastle United's youth teams.

The Reading-born former defensive midfielder has landed a role with the National League side following the departure of previous head coach Rob Elliot, who earlier this month was confirmed as the new Crawley Town manager.

Ex-Elland Road skipper Bridcutt, who spent two seasons with Sunderland before joining Leeds, initially on loan, has remained in the North East following his retirement from the playing side of the game earlier this year.

The 35-year-old joins new Tynesiders head coach Carl Magnay in the dugout at the Gateshead International Stadium, which will host Leeds' Under-21s next month in the new National League Cup.

Leeds' youngsters were victorious first time out in a 4-3 win over Boston United who currently sit third from bottom in the National League. Gateshead, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings and should prove a more formidable opponent.

"We are fully confident that Carl is the right person to continue the club's progression - just as he has done in his previous spells as a player and a coach - and we look forward to seeing he and Liam get to work this week," Gateshead chairman Neil Pinkerton said of the joint appointment.

Magnay and Bridcutt played alongside each other during their time with Chelsea's U21s.