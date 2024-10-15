Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka completed a full 90 minutes on international duty for Japan as the Blue Samurai drew 1-1 with Australia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to fly back to the United Kingdom following the conclusion of his national team engagements, expected to return in time for Daniel Farke’s final team training session before facing Sheffield United on Friday evening.

There had been concern amongst supporters that were Tanaka to sustain an injury whilst representing Japan, Leeds’ midfield would be severely depleted, following the knee issues and lengthy lay-off facing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev over the coming months.

Tanaka will be assessed upon his return to Thorp Arch, as is customary for returning internationals, but his 90-minute display in Saitama suggests the Japan midfielder will be passed fit and injury-free for Friday night.

If anything, having been an unused substitute in Japan’s 2-0 qualifying win over Saudi Arabia last week, Tanaka’s involvement versus the Socceroos will have helped the summer signing retain match rhythm and fitness during the break from domestic action.

Tanaka’s return journey will be a lengthy one, travelling from Tokyo to Leeds, via London, but 14-hour flights are something the midfielder is used to by now having represented Japan during the past three seasons, which were spent at German 2. Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf.

In fact, Tanaka’s return from last year’s October international break yielded two goals and a 90-minute run-out in Fortuna’s next game, a 4-3 win over Kaiserslautern.

Similarly, after March’s international break last year, Tanaka returned to play 84 minutes against Hamburger SV, which so happened to be a Friday evening kick-off, three days on from Japan’s friendly with Colombia. Although, on that occasion, Tanaka was an unused substitute against the South Americans.

Nevertheless, Tanaka’s travel time will have been similar as the match was played in Japanese city Osaka, therefore conditions similar to the current situation and should not present the 26-year-old with too great a hurdle to overcome.