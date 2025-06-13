The latest news on Leeds United’s planned expansion and development of Elland Road.

Elland Road could look very different in a few year’s time as Leeds United kick on with ambitions to expand their iconic stadium. Plans to increase the capacity from 37,645 to 53,000 were confirmed last season and since promotion was secured in April, those have begun to accelerate.

As well as the significant increase in seats, Leeds hope to bring Elland Road in line with UEFA’s elite as a Category 4 stadium, improving the facilities and therefore the match-going fan experience. The club have already released detailed plans which include exciting images of how things could look, while Council approval has also moved the needle.

Elland Road regeneration

Fresh proposals surrounding the development of the area surrounding Elland Road have been labelled a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ by deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Jonathan Pryor. Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on refreshed planning guidance surrounding around 30 acres of council-owned land surrounding the stadium.

The land around Elland Road could be transformed into around 2,000 new homes, with scope also for developments such as a new community sports arena, hotel accommodation, and workspaces. There could also be a relocation of the temporary park and ride spot, while multi-storey car parks could even be permitted if demand is evidenced.

“With recent momentum such as the stadium expansion progressing , and many changes in Leeds since we first adopted planning guidance over 17 years ago, it is right that we take the opportunity to refresh the vision for this area,” Cllr. Pryor said.. “We strongly encourage residents, businesses and any interested party to participate in the consultation to help shape the updated proposals.”

Tram link hope

Leeds United unveiled first look images at the proposed stadium expansion, including a total revamp of the West and North Stands. | Submit

Leeds City Council chief executive Ed Whiting hopes a brand new tram link will help connect Elland Road to the city centre more effectively. A mass transit network is in the works and while spades aren’t likely to hit the ground until 2028, a route could be mapped out by this autumn.

Fans can currently get to Elland Road via shuttle bus but matchday traffic build-up often proves problematic, something a tram system would be expected to ease significantly. Leeds United's pre-application presentation to the City Plans Panel does include a transport strategy that aims to reduce the reliance on cars.

“Elland Road always felt a long way from the city centre and it's actually not,” Whiting told Insider earlier this month. “So if we do get the tram connecting the city I think it's going to feel like it really is in the city centre and that connection to White Rose too is so accessible. Our job too, as a city council, is to make sure that's captured for Cottingley and Morley, Middleton and for all the communities around that area and wider into the south.”

Paraag Marathe statement

While the planned expansion of Elland Road has been well-received among most supporters, paramount to it all is retaining the famous atmosphere that makes it one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe has long maintained that will be a priority and recently outlined his aim to bring long-term success to LS11.

A statement from Marathe that was included in the pre-application presentation to the panel said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."