Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST

Leeds United’s key former promotion rivals are reviewing the position of their manager.

Leeds United’s key former Championship rivals Sheffield United are reviewing boss Chris Wilder’s position as manager following the team’s failure to seal a Premier League return.

Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United became locked in a fierce battle to fill the Championship’s two automatic promotion spots and Wilder’s side ultimately missed out.

As Leeds sealed promotion as champions and Burnley as runners-up, the Blades saw their promotion bid decided by the play-offs.

Could now be about to pay the price

After cruising to a 6-0 success on aggregate against Bristol City in the semi-finals, Wilder’s men took on Sunderland in the Wembley play-off final for a place in next season’s Premier League.

A dominant Blades side took an early lead but Wilder’s side ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat which has left them looking at a second consecutive season back in the country’s second tier.

Wilder could now be about to pay the price, the YEP’s sister title The Star having been told that the club’s board have either held, or are to hold imminently, discussions about Wilder’s future at Bramall Lane.

The report from The Star adds that sources have also suggested that not all seven board members unanimously agree on a decision either way.

