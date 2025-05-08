Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have received support from Leeds City Council members for their planned expansion of Elland Road.

The council's city plans committee met with Leeds officials on Thursday, May 8 where proposals for the enhancement of the club's Elland Road stadium were put forward.

In attendance was chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg who has taken a lead role in majority shareholder 49ers Enterprises' aspirations to modernise the stadium, increase Elland Road's capacity and enhance the matchday experience.

According to the BBC, the meeting focused on designs for a new-look West Stand, which is set to more than double in capacity upon completion of construction, the 'indicative extents of development' for proposed North Stand expansion, as well as 'management and control of transportation issues', which includes matchday parking.

Leeds' presentation to the panel was received well but not without questions from city plans committee members, which will need to be addressed by the club before submitting planning application in early July.

Councillor David Blackburn, whilst in support of planned Elland Road expansion, raised the issue of transport and parking on matchdays, which currently affects local residents. A 53,000-capacity stadium will see increased footfall in the area and presently a large number of supporters travel to matches by car.

Leeds' response was to say efforts are being made to institute a 'modal shift' in the way fans attend games with alternate transport, such as a tram system, reportedly mentioned.

Following the presentation, members have backed the pre-planning application paper which allows Leeds to move ahead in their plans for redevelopment, provided action is taken on the points raised by committee members.

Leeds' latest planning application submission is expected to be made on July 3.