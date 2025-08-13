There is sure to be a memorable atmosphere on Monday night when Leeds United mark their return to the Premier League with an Elland Road meeting with Everton.

The Whites’ famous old home will be rocking as another sell-out crowd gets to witness Daniel Farke and his players taking on the Toffees in what is the final fixture of the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Several summer signings should be in line to make their competitive debuts for the club after joining Leeds in the aftermath of their successful push for promotion last time out and they will get an immediate taste of the famous Elland Road atmosphere.

Betfair Ambassador and the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer, Alan Shearer has fond memories of the Leeds’ atmosphere. He said: “I loved Elland Road. The Leeds fans won't appreciate me saying this, but I think I scored every time I went there. I loved the atmosphere there and everything that it was. I'm pleased that Leeds are back in the Premier League because they're a huge club and you gauge that by looking at who and what they are, the supporters and how they love their club, turning up week in, week out no matter what league they're in. I loved going to Elland Road.”

But how does it compare to other clubs across the Premier League? We take a look with the help of results from a survey conducted by Betfair as they show the percentage of supporters from each club that named each stadium as having the best atmosphere.

1 . AFC Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium Percentage of votes received: 2% | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium Percentage of votes received: 3% | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wolverhampton Wanderers - Molineux Percentage of votes received: 3% | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Brighton and Hove Albion - Amex Stadium Percentage of votes received: 3% | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Burnley - Turf Moor Percentage of votes received: 4% | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales