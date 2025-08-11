Anton Stach was the goalscorer and standout performer as Leeds United drew 1-1 against AC Milan on Saturday.

Leeds United are getting much more than a ball-winning midfield destroyer in Anton Stach if his performance against AC Milan on Saturday is anything to go by.

Stach caught the eye once again as Leeds rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Serie A opposition, his arrowed cross-shot finding its way through a crowded area and into the far corner to equalise. That goal was just rewards for a midfield performance that was as much about attacking threat as it was defensive contributions.

Within 10 minutes at the Aviva Stadium, Stach saw an effort crash off the Milan crossbar, having started a counter-attack himself with a marauding run to halfway before sending Willy Gnonto into space. Shortly before, it was his 6ft 4ins frame that received an inside pass from Isaac Schmidt, his first-time ball to the on-rushing Dan James only slightly overhit.

In a midfield trio alongside Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, it was Stach who continued to push furthest forward, be it alongside striker Joel Piroe or out to the left, where several crosses came and one eventually curled in. This was not the role of defensive destroyer but of all-action midfielder.

Stach’s arrival in West Yorkshire was met with excitement over his ball-winning ability, and understandably so, given his data was up there with the best in Europe for tackles, duels won and interceptions. But the 26-year-old showed on Saturday his ability to operate ahead of someone like Ampadu and have a more all-round impact on games.

With the obvious caveat being a one-match sample size, Stach’s numbers from Saturday offer an insight into a more all-rounded midfield role compared to last season at Hoffenheim. Alongside the goal - a rarity with just one during the previous campaign - he enjoyed four touches in the AC Milan box according to FotMob, a significant increase on his 2024/25 Bundesliga average of 1.18, while the more typical defensive stats mentioned above were slightly down.

“He was one of my key wish signings and I think he's proven today why we wanted to sign him,” Farke said of Stach following Saturday’s draw. “He was there with an outstanding performance today, gave us a lot of defensive balance, winning the ball, physicality but also his quality on the ball. In the last weeks we have spoken a lot about his size and his physicality but even more, he's a really good footballer. Tidy on the ball, great passes, good finisher. Today a fantastic goal.”

Anton Stach could be the answer to Leeds United formation change questions

If Farke is to lean towards a 4-3-3 formation, as has been the case through pre-season, the absence of a No.10 will demand more attacking output from elsewhere and a box-crashing midfielder could prove useful in that sense. Tanaka showed last season an ability to contribute with goals while Sean Longstaff has the legs to bomb forward regularly.

Stach took on the responsibility against AC Milan and was widely regarded the best player on the pitch, someone who made things happen against a top-level Italian defence. Of course the £17.4million arrival can operate just as comfortably in defensive midfield or even centre-back, but with the energy to carry balls forward and the quality to pick a pass or shot, the German’s attacking potential could truly be unleashed in a box-to-box role at Leeds.

Impressive versatility will also stand Stach in good stead when it comes to keeping a place in Farke’s starting line-up, even if the trio of profiles is tweaked for different opposition. A switch back to 4-2-3-1 could feasibly see the German alongside Ampadu on paper, but with more freedom to approach the opposition box at pressure builds.

Either way, it’s clear to see why Leeds had Stach right up towards the top of their shopping list this summer, and also why Farke appears to be satisfied with his new signing already this summer. As the manager said, Premier League opposition will provide a fresh test but one you’d predict the midfielder to pass.