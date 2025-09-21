Dominic Calvert-Lewin got Leeds United back in the game at Molineux before two more goals ensured all three points went back to Elland Road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes Leeds United put concerns over their goalscoring ability to bed with a convincing 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Leeds picked up their first points on the road with Saturday’s victory at Molineux, bouncing back from early adversity to put themselves in the Premier League’s top half. The Whites fell behind to Ladislav Krejčí'’s eighth-minute opener but reacted brilliantly, scoring three goals in 14 first-half minutes to take the game away from their hosts.

Calvert-Lewin pulled Leeds level with a brilliant header on the half-hour mark, with Anton Stach’s free-kick and Noah Okafor’s counter-attacking finish turning 1-1 into 3-1 in the blink of an eye. Daniel Farke’s side were then afforded the luxury to keep it tight in the second half and defended well.

Having scored just one goal in their opening four games - a match-winning Lukas Nmecha penalty against Everton last month - questions were raised as to how Leeds could score the goals they need to survive in the Premier League. But Calvert-Lewin insists a ‘great day at the office’ has gone some way to allaying those fears.

“I really enjoyed it, a great day at the office, to win in the manner we did, to get on the scoresheet, three different scorers,” he told LUTV. “We kind of put those ‘we don’t have enough threat on the pitch’ rumours to bed. A good day.

“We showed character, discipline. I think today we showed that we belong at the end of the day. It’s tough for the other promoted sides to come into the league, it's a known thing so I think today to come from behind away from home is a big confidence boost and a show of intent.”

All three scorers netted their first competitive goals for Leeds at Molineux but Calvert-Lewin’s will have felt particularly sweet, given he took plenty of early stick from the home supporters - which he subsequently gave back after heading home. The 28-year-old towered above his opposition defenders before a perfectly-placed header evaded the grasp of Jose Sa.

The free agent arrival has squandered previous chances to open his Leeds account this season but, as would be expected of someone without a club since June, needed time to build match sharpness. And that will only improve with more minutes and an improving relationship with those around him.

“That’s my game at the end of the day, balls in the box,” the striker said of his goal. “It’s not the only thing I do but when you do put the ball in the box I am a threat. I was happy to see it come in and my job is to be in the right position at the right time. I was a bit frustrated a few moments before that, we had a couple across the six yard box which is my job to be there. So to get the goal I was happy.

“To be in training and building fitness, two starts in a row is good for me. The only way you can get match fit is by playing games. I can still get fitter, I can still get stronger and hopefully score some more goals.”