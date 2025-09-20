Daniel Farke singled out one Leeds United player for praise following Saturday's 3-1 win at Wolves.

Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has provided a near-perfect response to what boss Daniel Farke called the 'own goal of the century.'

Gudmundsson was left with his head in his hands at Craven Cottage a week ago when he inadvertently decided the game in Fulham's favour. A ball into the box unexpectedly made its way through to his position and before he could react it had cannoned off his head and into the back of his own net. His full-time despair contrasted starkly with the joy and relief that exploded forth when a 3-1 win at Wolves was confirmed by referee Anthony Taylor's final whistle.

Although Farke admitted he was left wondering 'what the hell [Gudmundsson] was doing' early on when he opted to cross instead of shooting in a golden opportunity, the Leeds box waxed lyrical about his left-back's response to last week's bitter disappointment.

"It says a lot [about his character] because to be there full of confidence and with a top performance when the sun is shining, everyone can do this," said Farke. "So it's more important after a little setback, how to react. I think he was also excellent in the last away game. But if you have such a situation, more or less the own goal of the century then of course the next game is difficult."

Gudmundsson displayed no real signs that he found it difficult at Wolves, however. He got forward to contribute, used the ball cleverly and defended well throughout. In the second half as the home side piled on the pressure he was rock solid and Farke was impressed.

"He showed again, defensive steel," said the German. "He was adventurous in going forward. Like I said, I would have preferred that he scored a goal in this moment but in going forward, and the combinations together with Noah [Okafor] and Anton [Stach] he was excellent. In the final stages when we had to defend a lot he was fully switched on, fully aware. Top performance. He's a top character. And we're all happy that we have him."