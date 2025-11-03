Leeds United held their dedicated Premier League Remembrance fixture at the end of last month.

Leeds United fans have the chance to win a signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin poppy shirt after the club launched an online charity raffle.

Leeds picked their 2-1 win at home to West Ham on October 24 as their dedicated Remembrance match, given it was the final game to take place at Elland Road before Remembrance Day on Tuesday, November 11. Ahead of kick-off, both captains carried a wreath onto the pitch and there was a moment of silence during a performance of The Last Post.

Veterans and service people from the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Army, including the Yorkshire Regiment and Parachute Regiment, were all present during the performance alongside four Standard Bearers. Volunteers from the Royal British Legion also held a poppy collection around the stadium before kick-off.

Players from both sides wore special poppy shirts for the game and Leeds have donated a full set to the Poppy Appeal and other local military initiatives. The club have now confirmed an online raffle will be held to raise further funds, with the winner receiving a poppy shirt signed by striker Calvert-Lewin.

A statement from the club said: “The Leeds United Foundation have launched an online raffle with the chance for supporters to win a signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin poppy shirt worn during our win over West Ham United.

“The fixture that took place on Friday 24th October was the club’s dedicated Remembrance match, with all players wearing shirts with the trademark of the Royal British Legion. A full set of shirts from the game were donated to the Poppy Appeal via Match Worn Shirts to support the national charity, with others being given to local military initiatives.

“The shirt has been signed on the front and back by the Leeds United forward, and all funds raised through the online raffle will be used to support the veterans programme delivered by the club’s official charity, also known as the Combat Café.”

How to enter Leeds United Dominic Calvert-Lewin shirt raffle

Entries are made via a £10 donation to the raffle’s dedicated JustGiving page, which can be found HERE. Participants can enter more than once, with a £30 donation equalling three entries to the raffle for example.

The club have also made clear entrants must be aged 16 or over, while entries will only be valid if contact details are provided when prompted. Fans have until 11:59pm on Sunday, November 16 to enter with the winner to be contacted during the week commencing November 17.

Leeds won the game last month thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon, both of which came inside the first 15 minutes of the Friday evening affair. Daniel Farke’s side held on to their two-goal lead right up until the 90th minute but Mateus Fernandes’ glanced header proved little more than a consolation.