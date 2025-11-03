Leeds United's struggling Premier League rivals in advanced talks with ex-Bournemouth boss for club return
Leeds United’s struggling Premier League rivals Wolves are reportedly in advanced talks to appoint their former boss as their new manager.
Wolves have endured a desperate start to season and Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham ultimately cost manager Vitor Pereira his job.
The defeat left the Molineux outfit on just two points from ten games played and The Telegraph are reporting that Wolves are in advanced talks with their former manager Gary O’Neil for a club return.
Ex-Bournemouth boss O’Neil was appointed Wolves manager back in August 2023 and steered the club to a 14th-placed finish.
O’Neil, though, was sacked last December with the club 19th in the division and four points from safety. Pereira replaced 42-year-old O’Neil who has been out of work since.