Leeds United are now heading for a massive bottom-of-the-table clash at Nottingham Forest - for which four men are out and three more doubtful.

Just five points separate the two sides after contrasting fortunes at the weekend, Leeds falling to an extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Forest, meanwhile, picked up their first point under new boss Sean Dyche through a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United which took them a point closer to fifth-bottom Leeds.

Sunday afternoon’s huge clash at The City Ground now represents a true six-pointer in the lower reaches of the division, providing Leeds with the chance to kick eight points clear of Forest but Forest with the opportunity to get within just two points.

There are, though, four men out of Sunday’s contest for which three more are doubts but with a star now back.

Here, we run through the early injury news from both sides.

BACK: Willy Gnonto United's Italian international winger Gnonto failed to make the matchday squad against Brighton. Farke, though, had warned beforehand that it would be a late decision over whether Gnonto would make the bench after only recently returning to training upon recovering from minor surgery. The Italian returned to training last week and should now be a stronger option for Farke given another week on the grass.

OUT: Angus Gunn Forest's Scotland international keeper Gunn has failed to make the last seven matchday squads and Dyche said last week that the 29-year-old has opened up his knee ligaments.

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko Forest's Ukraine international left back Zinchenko is still recovering from a groin injury and Dyche said last week that the 28-year-old is going to be out for a bit longer than initially first thought.

OUT: Dilane Bakwa Forest's French winger Bakwa has missed his side's last three games after suffering a knock and Dyche said last week that the 23-year-old was still a no but making good progress.

OUT: Ola Aina Forest full-back Ania has missed his side's last seven games with a hamstring injury although Dyche has said the 29-year-old is making good progress in his recovery.