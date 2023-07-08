Llorente spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan with the Italian club and was granted leave from Leeds’ pre-season start date in order to finalise a transfer.

The Spain international moves on loan after Roma deemed the €18m option to buy included in his initial deal not representative of value for money.

The 29-year-old’s exit follows Robin Koch whose season-long loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt was confirmed on Thursday evening.

Leeds will look to supplement their defensive options in the summer transfer window, but have still retained club captain Liam Cooper, Max Wöber, Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk at centre-half.

A club statement on Saturday morning read: “Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has today rejoined Serie A side AS Roma on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The 29-year-old moved to the Stadio Olimpico on loan in the January transfer window and went onto make 12 appearances.

“He now heads back to the Italian capital for a second stint and we wish Diego good luck during his time with Roma.”