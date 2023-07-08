Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reportedly set to announce new coach as Daniel Farke poaches expert from rival

Leeds United are close to appointing Norwich City goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten as the latest member of Daniel Farke’s backroom staff.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST- 1 min read

Wootten is expected to replace Marcos Abad who had been with Leeds since 2017, before leaving the club this week in the wake of Daniel Farke’s appointment.

United named Farke as the club’s new manager earlier this week, which saw Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John appointed to the backroom team.

Farke has reportedly decided to bring in former colleague and goalkeeping expert Wootten from previous club Norwich City where he had remained after Farke’s sacking in 2021.

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City and Ed Wootten, Goalkeeping Coach look on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Norwich City at The People's Pension Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City and Ed Wootten, Goalkeeping Coach look on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Norwich City at The People's Pension Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Canaries boss David Wagner has told local newspaper the Pink Un of his intention to replace Wootten with Paul Clements at Carrow Road.

Wootten’s arrival at Elland Road will complete Farke’s backroom staff ahead of the new Championship season.

