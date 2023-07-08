Leeds United reportedly set to announce new coach as Daniel Farke poaches expert from rival
Wootten is expected to replace Marcos Abad who had been with Leeds since 2017, before leaving the club this week in the wake of Daniel Farke’s appointment.
United named Farke as the club’s new manager earlier this week, which saw Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John appointed to the backroom team.
Farke has reportedly decided to bring in former colleague and goalkeeping expert Wootten from previous club Norwich City where he had remained after Farke’s sacking in 2021.
Canaries boss David Wagner has told local newspaper the Pink Un of his intention to replace Wootten with Paul Clements at Carrow Road.
Wootten’s arrival at Elland Road will complete Farke’s backroom staff ahead of the new Championship season.