Forshaw could yet return to Elland Road a Leeds player this summer after the club tabled an offer to the experienced midfielder following the expiry of his pre-existing contract. However, the 31-year-old is considering his options as it is likely he will be forced to battle it out for a place in the team as Leeds are expected to reinforce their midfield options this summer, particularly if the likes of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams depart.

Leeds extended an invitation to Forshaw and goalkeeper Joel Robles, both of whom were released at the end of last season, to return on July 2 in order to take part in pre-season training.

Forshaw is yet to take Leeds up on their offer by returning to Thorp Arch, and in the meantime has shared a personal fitness update on Instagram.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds player Adam Forshaw makes a point during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The ex-Leeds man shared a photograph of himself on an exercise bike, accompanied by his two young children, with the caption: “My boys helping me stay ready”.