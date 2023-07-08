The Swedish forward had been linked with a transfer to Elland Road during the January window last season, however Leeds opted to move for Georginio Rutter who joined from TSG Hoffenheim in Germany.

Gyokeres scored 22 times in the Championship during 2022/23, helping Coventry City to the play-off final at Wembley just over a month ago.

Amid reports of Premier League interest this summer, Gyokeres appears close to agreeing a £20 million transfer to Sporting CP in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

Austria's defender Philipp Mwene (L) and Sweden's forward Viktor Gyokeres vie for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group F qualification football match between Austria and Sweden in Vienna on June 20, 2023. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Various outlets have reported a medical has been booked after Sporting met Coventry’s valuation of the striker, whose contract at the Ricoh Arena expires next summer.

Leeds’ search for reinforcements continues under the guidance of football advisor Nick Hammond following Daniel Farke’s appointment as head coach this week.

The squad is expected to change a considerable amount between now and the end of the summer transfer window with several first-team players anticipated to leave Elland Road, either on loan or for good.

Robin Koch and Diego Llorente have both had loan moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and AS Roma, respectively, confirmed this week, while Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont sealed permanent exits, joining Birmingham City and Carlisle United.

Leeds are in the market for a striker, as well as a goalkeeper, full-back and central midfielders, but will have to settle for a Gyokeres alternative.