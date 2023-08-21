Leeds United have welcomed three new permanent signings through the door this summer in the form of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram, as well as the loan announcement of Joe Rodon. But they also faced a hefty exodus following their relegation from the Premier League as they addressed their finances.

Joining the Whites in a similar situation are Southampton and Leicester, who have both also lost key players this summer. The business in the Championship has been exciting as players have moved in, out and around the league. But where do they all rank when it comes the summer net spend amounts?

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked every club based on how much they’ve spent and brought in this transfer window.

24th — Millwall (–£5.3 million) Out: £5.3m / In: £0

23rd — Stoke City (–£4.8 million) Out: £5.1m / In: £299,000

22nd — Sunderland (–£4.1 million) Out: £4.1m / In: £0