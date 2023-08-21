Whenever a player is pitched against the club that he plays for, either by his own actions or those of his representatives, then it's often hard to see a way back. Prior to Friday night that was the case for Gnonto because although some would not forgive and none would forget, apologies and goals could have paved the path of redemption for the teenager.

That was before his camp submitted a written transfer request on the evening of an actual game, when Daniel Farke was in the midst of his final preparations. So ensconced was Farke in his matchday bubble that he remained blissfully unaware of the email from Gnonto's representatives until his post-game press conference. But the fans knew and the first minute of the game allowed them to respond in the very raw and visceral way football supporters do. The chants were aimed at Gnonto individually yet should have landed heavily on whoever decided that Friday evening was the best time to submit a written get-out plea.

Gnonto is just 19 years of age and therefore wildly inexperienced in the ways of transfer situations, so he's relying on the advice of those around him. Anyone with a teenager's best interests at heart would surely now look upon the timing of that email as a miscalculation, at best.

Depressingly, the saga took an even worse turn when someone aimed what Leeds have reported to police as a 'racist comment' at the Italian international, on social media. It is a sad indictment of football and its culture that this cannot have come as a surprise, not when these incidents are still so commonplace. And it should not need saying, but for the hard of thinking here it is - nothing Willy Gnonto has done is justification for racist abuse. Leeds say they will support Gnonto, because a dispute with his employer does not disqualify him from the duty of care they have towards him. The two issues exist entirely separately.

What can also be said, however, is that one of those issues should perhaps now inform the other.

Leeds' refusal to sell Gnonto, a position they still occupied in the immediate wake of Friday's events, is based around a number of factors. Gnonto is one of the summer transfer situations in which the club actually has some control, simply because there is no release clause in his deal. They believe he could be a tremendous asset in the Championship and then, if all was to go to plan, in the Premier League. They also believe there is a danger of setting a precedent in kowtowing to the demands of a contracted player - if Gnonto gets his way, others could follow in his footsteps. The position, thus far, has been that keeping Gnonto is what is best for Leeds United.

Last week it was still just about conceivable. Get him back on side, get him playing and scoring and go down the Kalvin Phillips route. Get us promoted or get yourself a move next summer because you have proven yourself too good for the Championship.

POOR TIMING - A transfer request on behalf of Willy Gnonto was sent to Leeds United on Friday evening as they prepared to face West Bromwich Albion. Pic: Getty

Now that the whole thing has become so toxic, however, it is difficult to envisage his retention as what is best for Leeds United or the player. Gnonto is plainly a distraction, as any player engulfed in such a saga would be. Unless there is some road to Damascus moment, Farke has made it clear that he won't involve want-away players in his squad. There's a very real risk of the German having to issue near-constant updates on Gnonto's whereabouts as the season goes on. He would definitely attract heat, for want of a better word, from the stands if he ever reappeared in a white shirt. Gnonto is close to some in the squad, particularly Crysencio Summerville, and the situation will place them in an awkward spot. And imagine that he doesn't decide to make things right with Farke, what then? Does he play for the 21s? Does he go without football entirely until January, or next summer or longer? Is it worth it it, ultimately, if a youngster is being abused? There has to be an end to this, a realistic one from which Leeds can still benefit.

Leeds have already shown a measure of mettle, by turning down Everton's advances, but if there is a number that would allow Elland Road chiefs to feel any kind of satisfaction then perhaps now is the time to let their Goodison counterparts know. Or those in Serie A with any interest. Set the terms, control the exit and then reinvest the profit. If Gnonto cannot contribute on the pitch, let him do so on the balance sheet. Perhaps the now-famous words of Liam Cooper should dictate in any situation involving a want-away player. If they don't want to be here...fill in the blanks.