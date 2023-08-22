‘Already started talks’ - Leeds United make loan move for £10m Brighton signing

Leeds United are in talks over a new arrival, according to reports in Argentina

Leeds United are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a proposed loan move for attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, according to reports.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls on January 1 and went on to make 13 Premier League appearances for the club - scoring his only goal in a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

He joined Brighton for around £10m from Rosari Central after making 34 appearances and scoring four goals for the top-flight Argentinian club.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has hinted he could send the player out on loan as he could not guarantee the youngster regular game time this season.

Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra have arrived at the club this summer to push Buonanotte down the pecking order in attacking midfield roles while Solly March and Adam Lallana have returned to fitness which is likely to further limit the youngster’s minutes.

De Zerbi previously said: “I believe in Facundo [Buonanotte] a lot, and I think he can become important, but I can’t give him my word that he will play 50, 40, 30 games... Maybe he wants to play on loan, I don’t know!”

A move to Leeds is now on the cards according to Argetine reporter Victor Bilsky, who claims Leeds are in talks with Brighton over a move.

He adds there is the possibility of a purchase option in the deal but Sussex World have clarified any deal would be a straight loan as Albion believe the player is likely to get more opportunities on the south coast further down the line.

The arrival would give Leeds much-needed reinforcements following a number of departures this summer. The Whites have a thin squad as things stand after a number of players left on loan or permanently after their relegation from the Premier League.