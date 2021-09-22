Leeds United dealt blow in midfielder hunt as Marcelo Bielsa reflects on latest Whites injuries
Leeds United are now building their way towards Saturday's Premier League hosting of West Ham - and we bring you all the main Whites headlines in one place here.
Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round up has you covered.
Whites dealt blow in midfielder pursuit
Leeds United look to have missed out on key transfer target Lewis O'Brien.
The Huddersfield Town midfielder, who the Whites made a series of bids for over the summer, is said to be close to finalising a three-year deal with the Terriers.
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round up piece HERE
Leeds hold nerve to make last 16 of Carabao Cup
Leeds United booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by holding their nerve to beat Fulham 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in Tuesday night's third round clash at Craven Cottage.
Read a snap report of what happened HERE and chief football writer Graham Smyth's verdict on the success HERE
Marcelo Bielsa hails youngsters and delivers latest injury news
Marcelo Bielsa lauded the character of his two teenage debutants who scored vital penalties in Leeds United's Carabao Cup win at Fulham.
The Whites head coach also reflected on the latest injuries suffered by Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford.
Dream day for Dan James
Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup victory at Fulham capped the perfect day for Leeds United winger Dan James - after becoming a dad to a baby boy.
Read about the fairy tale events for James HERE
Tony Dorigo's latest column - in Bielsa we trust
Tony Dorigo has penned his latest column exclusively for the YEP - on Saturday's forthcoming clash at home to West Ham, a winless start to the season, injury issues and the draw at St James' Park.
Read what Dorigo had to say HERE
