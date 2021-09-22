Leeds United dealt blow in midfielder hunt as Marcelo Bielsa reflects on latest Whites injuries

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round up has you covered.

Whites dealt blow in midfielder pursuit

Leeds United look to have missed out on key transfer target Lewis O'Brien.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUMMER WHITES TARGET: Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder, who the Whites made a series of bids for over the summer, is said to be close to finalising a three-year deal with the Terriers.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round up piece HERE

Leeds hold nerve to make last 16 of Carabao Cup

Leeds United booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by holding their nerve to beat Fulham 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in Tuesday night's third round clash at Craven Cottage.

Read a snap report of what happened HERE and chief football writer Graham Smyth's verdict on the success HERE

Marcelo Bielsa hails youngsters and delivers latest injury news

Marcelo Bielsa lauded the character of his two teenage debutants who scored vital penalties in Leeds United's Carabao Cup win at Fulham.

The Whites head coach also reflected on the latest injuries suffered by Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford.

Read what Bielsa had to say HERE and also the reaction of Fulham boss Marco Silva HERE

Dream day for Dan James

Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup victory at Fulham capped the perfect day for Leeds United winger Dan James - after becoming a dad to a baby boy.

Read about the fairy tale events for James HERE

Tony Dorigo's latest column - in Bielsa we trust

Tony Dorigo has penned his latest column exclusively for the YEP - on Saturday's forthcoming clash at home to West Ham, a winless start to the season, injury issues and the draw at St James' Park.

Read what Dorigo had to say HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.