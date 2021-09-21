WINNING SAVE - Illan Meslier stopped Rodrigo Muniz' penalty to give Leeds United a 6-5 shootout win in the Carabao Cup at Fulham. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Championship high fliers, with 11 changes to their starting XI, held Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side to a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage, before succumbing to a 6-5 defeat on spot-kicks.

Illan Meslier made the crucial stop from Rodrigo Muniz to win it for Leeds, after fine penalties from Rodrigo, Daniel James, Kalvin Phillips, Junior Firpo and teenage debutants Joe Gelhardt and Stuart McKinstry.

Silva was proud of what his team produced against the Premier League side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Of course I'm not happy with the result, I feel we deserved something from the game," said Silva.

"I have to be proud of our players, some of them did a big effort to play the 95 minutes in very good intensity. It's really important when players are honest with themselves. For me it's a fantastic performance, really good. If they can realise and see as well, it's really important. It's really good when they can look in the mirror and see for themselves and try to improve."

The Portuguese credited Leeds for being the better team from 12 yards.

"During the penalties they were more competent than us, it's not just a matter of luck or not," he said.