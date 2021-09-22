Leeds United transfer news: Whites dealt major blow in race for 22-year-old gifted midfielder, West Ham target tipped to move elsewhere

An entertaining shoot-out saw each side take eight penalties, with the likes of Stuart McKinstry, Junior Firpo and Kalvin Phillips all keeping their cool and slotting home their spot kicks.
Speaking after the final whistle, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa gave his verdict on his side's efforts, and said: “They showed personality and character.
“Joe Gelhardt had missed his last two penalties, he took on board the responsibility and managed to score. McKinstry also had to take one in the most decisive moment and they showed character.”
Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted: “Of course I'm not happy with the result, I feel we deserved something from the game. I have to be proud of our players, some of them did a big effort to play the 95 minutes in very good intensity.
“It's really important when players are honest with themselves. For me it's a fantastic performance, really good. If they can realise and see as well, it's really important. It's really good when they can look in the mirror and see for themselves and try to improve.
“During the penalties they were more competent than us, it's not just a matter of luck or not.
“I'm proud of what we did, our players. We are in a moment when the ball went to the crossbar. The way we are working and the way I know we'll keep working, good moments will come for us.”
