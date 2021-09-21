Leeds created a host of opportunities in a goalless first half, the best chance falling to Rodrigo who could not get a proper connection to a shot from close range after a Tyler Roberts effort was saved.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa then handed a Leeds debut to teenage forward Joe Gelhardt from the bench after the break.

Another teenager, Stuart McKinstry, was then handed his Whites debut when replacing full debutante Crysencio Summerville but neither side was able to find a breakthrough.

SPOT ON: Leeds United celebrate beating Fulham on penalties.

It meant the game was decided by spot kicks and keeper Illan Meslier proved the hero by saving a spot kick from Rodrigo Muniz as the shoot out went to sudden death.

Youngsters Gelhardt and McKinstry both kept their cool to brilliantly convert their efforts from 12 yards to help put Leeds into the last 16.

Leeds United v Fulham: Meslier, Shackleton, Firpo, Dallas, Phillips, Cresswell, Summerville (McKinstry 75), Klich (Gelhardt 69), James, Roberts (Forshaw 55), Rodrigo. Subs not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

