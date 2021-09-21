The winger's girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday lunchtime as the couple became parents and James spent a few hours in Manchester following the birth of their child.

The 23-year-old then flew to Craven Cottage by helicopter and played a starring a role as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

After a goalless draw, Leeds held their nerve to win 6-5 on spot kicks, James strutting up to take his penalty after a memorable day and scoring in style.

DREAM DAY: For new dad Dan James who followed the birth of his son by helping Leeds United to victory on penalties at Fulham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

