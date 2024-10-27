Two more Leeds United players now walking disciplinary tightrope but cut-off date to provide relief
Two Leeds United players have recently incurred bans - but two more are now walking a disciplinary tightrope.
Junior Firpo served a one-match ban in Saturday’s Championship clash at Bristol City for amassing five yellow cards so far this season and Jayden Bogle now faces the same fate having himself taken another caution at Ashton Gate.
Summer signing Bogle will now be suspended for next Saturday’s visit of Plymouth Argyle which two more Leeds players are now approaching on the disciplinary tightrope of four yellow cards.
Joe Rodon has been walking that tightrope for the last three games having picked up a fourth caution of the season in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland at the start of the month but Willy Gnonto has now joined him having been booked at Ashton Gate.
One more yellow card for either player up to and including the 19th game cut off point would mean a one-match ban and Pascal Struijk is not far behind in currently sitting on three bookings. Club captain Ethan Ampadu is also sat on three bookings but is out injured and not expected back until the new year.
Leeds have now played 12 games in the current Championship campaign. The home clash against Derby County on Saturday, December 7 represents the 19th game cut off point.
