Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle injury news with 8 now out and 3 doubts but 1 man returning

The Whites and Pilgrims both took a point from this weekend’s games, Leeds leaving Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City with a goalless draw and Plymouth fighting back from 3-0 down to seal a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home to Preston North End.
Whites boss Daniel Farke and Pilgrims manager Wayne Rooney were both without key men, and more names are now either injured, banned or doubtful for next weekend’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road. Here, we run through the injuries from both teams. Leeds now sat third in the table whilst Plymouth are fourth bottom, one point and one place above the drop zone.
1. Jayden Bogle (suspended)
Bogle picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's draw at Bristol City and must now serve a one-game ban. Photo: Gary Oakley
2. Ibrahim Cissoko (suspended)
Plymouth summer signing Cissoko is also suspended, the Dutch youth international winger serving the final game of a three-match ban for his straight red card in this month's 5-0 hammering at Cardiff City. Photo: Bradley Collyer
3. Brendan Galloway (out)
Pilgrims defender Galloway suffered an ankle injury representing Zimbabwe during the international break. The 28-year-old is looking at four to six weeks out. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Conor Hazard (out)
Plymouth keeper Hazard had ankle surgery in September following an injury blow against Stoke City and the custodian was thought to be facing around 12 weeks out. Photo: Ed Sykes
5. Muhamed Tijani (out)
Slavia Prague loanee forward Tijani tore his hamstring in October and is set to be out until the new year. Photo: Adam Davy
6. Largie Ramazani (out)
One of three Whites men definitely out, new star winger Ramazani facing between four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Photo: Mike Egerton
