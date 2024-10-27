Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle injury news with 8 now out and 3 doubts but 1 man returning

The Whites and Pilgrims both took a point from this weekend’s games, Leeds leaving Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City with a goalless draw and Plymouth fighting back from 3-0 down to seal a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home to Preston North End.

Whites boss Daniel Farke and Pilgrims manager Wayne Rooney were both without key men, and more names are now either injured, banned or doubtful for next weekend’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road. Here, we run through the injuries from both teams. Leeds now sat third in the table whilst Plymouth are fourth bottom, one point and one place above the drop zone.