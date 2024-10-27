Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle injury news with 8 now out and 3 doubts but 1 man returning

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 18:29 BST
Leeds United now have a full week until their next game – but eight men are now already out of next weekend’s visit of Plymouth Argyle and three more are doubts.

The Whites and Pilgrims both took a point from this weekend’s games, Leeds leaving Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City with a goalless draw and Plymouth fighting back from 3-0 down to seal a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home to Preston North End.

Whites boss Daniel Farke and Pilgrims manager Wayne Rooney were both without key men, and more names are now either injured, banned or doubtful for next weekend’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road. Here, we run through the injuries from both teams. Leeds now sat third in the table whilst Plymouth are fourth bottom, one point and one place above the drop zone.

Bogle picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's draw at Bristol City and must now serve a one-game ban.

1. Jayden Bogle (suspended)

Bogle picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's draw at Bristol City and must now serve a one-game ban.

Plymouth summer signing Cissoko is also suspended, the Dutch youth international winger serving the final game of a three-match ban for his straight red card in this month's 5-0 hammering at Cardiff City.

2. Ibrahim Cissoko (suspended)

Plymouth summer signing Cissoko is also suspended, the Dutch youth international winger serving the final game of a three-match ban for his straight red card in this month's 5-0 hammering at Cardiff City.

Pilgrims defender Galloway suffered an ankle injury representing Zimbabwe during the international break. The 28-year-old is looking at four to six weeks out.

3. Brendan Galloway (out)

Pilgrims defender Galloway suffered an ankle injury representing Zimbabwe during the international break. The 28-year-old is looking at four to six weeks out.

Plymouth keeper Hazard had ankle surgery in September following an injury blow against Stoke City and the custodian was thought to be facing around 12 weeks out.

4. Conor Hazard (out)

Plymouth keeper Hazard had ankle surgery in September following an injury blow against Stoke City and the custodian was thought to be facing around 12 weeks out.

Slavia Prague loanee forward Tijani tore his hamstring in October and is set to be out until the new year.

5. Muhamed Tijani (out)

Slavia Prague loanee forward Tijani tore his hamstring in October and is set to be out until the new year.

One of three Whites men definitely out, new star winger Ramazani facing between four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

6. Largie Ramazani (out)

One of three Whites men definitely out, new star winger Ramazani facing between four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

