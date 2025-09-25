Daniel Farke press conference: Leeds United injury latest, Jayden Bogle update & Bournemouth preview
Daniel Farke will hold his pre-game press conference this afternoon as Leeds United prepare to welcome Bournemouth to Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites have not played in front of their own support for almost a month but return to Elland Road with plenty of confidence, having come from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 3-1 last weekend. Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all came inside 14 first-half minutes as Farke’s side emphatically broke their open-play duck.
That victory put Leeds on to seven points from their opening five games, a solid foundation from which to build with two intriguing home games to come. The first of those will see Bournemouth due at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in what will be one of Farke’s toughest tests so far this season.
Those awaiting Farke’s pre-game press conference will be hoping for a positive update on Jayden Bogle, who was forced off in the 83rd minute of Saturday’s win at Molineux with a nasty-looking foot injury. A Wolves player landed on the defender’s foot after jumping for a header and he was barely able to put any weight on it while hobbling back towards the substitute’s bench.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Farke admitted Bogle’s foot was ‘pretty swollen’ in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s win and the German will be expected to provide a little more clarity on the issue, following further assessment from the Leeds medical team. Should the right-back miss out, then it will be up to summer signing James Justin to cover.
Full Leeds United injury update expected
Updates will also be requested on a trio of first-team regulars who missed Saturday’s comeback win in the Midlands. Willy Gnonto (calf) and Dan James (core) were both late doubts going into the away-day while goalkeeper Lucas Perri has now missed two games with a quad strain.
Farke said ahead of Wolves he’d have more clarity on Perri’s injury this week and so should be able to provide that this afternoon. The Brazilian’s status will also likely prompt questions on Karl Darlow, who impressed at Fulham and Wolves with sections of the fanbase feeling he deserves to keep his place regardless.
The potential return of James or Gnonto would also give Farke a decision to make at right-wing, with Brenden Aaronson full of energy once again at Wolves but lacking final product. Bournemouth’s attacking approach will demand different things from Leeds compared to Wolves, however, so there will be selection dilemmas aplenty.
And Farke will of course be given an opportunity to cast his verdict on Saturday’s opponents, who have enjoyed a great start to the season with 10 points from 15 on offer. Manager Andoni Iraola was once heavily linked to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds and has brought an exciting style of football to the Premier League.
Farke will sit down with the media at around 1.30pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for live coverage ahead of another big weekend of Premier League action...
Daniel Farke's pre-Bournemouth press conference
Whilst we’ve got your attention, it’s worth flagging the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast. Chat on Gabriel Gudmundsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bournemouth predictions below:
Injury latest
Here is the injury latest as we know it, with Farke expected to provide more clarity this afternoon:
On the agenda today...
Jayden Bogle’s foot injury is an obvious starting point this afternoon, with the right-back hobbling off against Wolves in real pain. Farke said there was a lot of swelling on Saturday and should have a little more clarity today.
Updates on Lucas Perri, Dan James and Willy Gnonto will also be expected following the trio’s absence at Molineux. Regardless of Perri’s status, Farke will also be quizzed on Karl Darlow, who has impressed when called upon.
Selection calls could also come into focus, particularly at right-wing if one of Gnonto or James are available. While Farke could also be given the chance to speak on Bournemouth and his opposite number, Andoni Iraola.
Welcome!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Daniel Farke’s pre-Bournemouth press conference. The Leeds United boss will be with us at around 1.30pm, but stay tuned for a little build-up and pre-game chat!