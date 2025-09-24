The latest Leeds United injury news as Daniel Farke prepares his side to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Leeds United are back home for the first time in almost a month this weekend with Bournemouth due at Elland Road on Saturday for Premier League gameweek six. Daniel Farke’s side ran out 3-1 winners at Wolves last time out, coming from 1-0 down thanks to a trio of quickfire first-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor.

The only concern of a largely uneventful second-half at Molineux was that potential injury to Jayden Bogle, with the right-back limping off late on to be replaced by James Justin. Farke will also have to see how absent trio Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Lucas Perri are getting on and ahead of his pre-Bournemouth press conference, the YEP has all the latest on that quartet below.

Jayden Bogle

Injury: Foot

What happened: As already mentioned, Bogle was forced off during the final minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Molineux with a foot injury. A Wolves player appeared to land on the defender after jumping for a header, causing a lot of pain if the immediate reaction was anything to go by.

Speaking after the win, Farke admitted Bogle’s foot was ‘pretty swollen’ before adding he will be assessed further in the days that followed. A fresh update is expected to arrive later this week but there is still some hope the issue looked a lot worse than it actually is.

Potential return: Saturday, September 27 (vs Bournemouth)

Dan James

Injury: Core

What happened: James lasted just 13 minutes off the bench against Fulham earlier this month before a core injury forced him off, having been caught during a challenge. The Welsh winger missed Saturday’s trip to Molineux as a result after proving unable to pass a late fitness test.

Farke said last week that James was ‘struggling’ with the issue and so his availability depends on how training has gone this past week. That he wasn’t categorically ruled out for Wolves suggests nothing too serious, and so there’s a chance he’s fit come Saturday.

Potential return: Saturday, September 27 (vs Bournemouth)

Willy Gnonto

Injury: Calf

What happened: With Leeds already weak in attack and without the injured James, news of Gnonto’s calf injury came as a real blow last week. A calf issue picked up in training saw him labelled a ‘major doubt’ by Farke for Wolves, a game he ultimately missed.

As with James, the Italian was not categorically ruled out of that trip to Molineux and will have had a full week to recover and join team training ahead of Bournemouth. Another who could return if the past few days have come and gone without any further issues.

Potential return: Saturday, September 27 (vs Bournemouth)

Lucas Perri

Injury: Quad

What happened: The Brazilian has missed Leeds’ two away trips to Fulham and Wolves with a quad strain, having initially been pencilled in for a return towards the end of this month. Farke said before Wolves he hopes to have a ‘clearer picture’ in the middle of this week.

Fortunately, Karl Darlow has been decent on both occasions filling in for Perri and there are even calls for the Welsh international to keep his place regardless of his teammate’s fitness situation. One for Farke to dive into during his pre-Bournemouth press conference, for sure.

Potential return: Saturday, September 27 (vs Bournemouth)